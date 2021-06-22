OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 11,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.41 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

