Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.99 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.