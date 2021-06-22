OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.88. 26,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,209,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.