Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Open Text makes up about 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after buying an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $35,732,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $31,577,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. 15,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,481. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

