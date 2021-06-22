OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

