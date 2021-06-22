OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 197,398 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

