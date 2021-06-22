ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. 228,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,264. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.