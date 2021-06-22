OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of -154.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

