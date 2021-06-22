OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

