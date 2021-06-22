Omni Reaches One Day Volume of $216.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Omni has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00009714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,227 coins and its circulating supply is 562,911 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

