Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 2,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

