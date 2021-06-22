Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,259,000 after buying an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 656,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,683,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $6,561,357. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

