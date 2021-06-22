NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-6.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $671.66.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $16.07 on Tuesday, hitting $753.16. The company had a trading volume of 445,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,151. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $356.00 and a 52 week high of $775.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.09.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

