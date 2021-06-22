Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NVS opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.