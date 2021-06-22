nOS Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00115226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00156370 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,244.73 or 0.99480053 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003348 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

