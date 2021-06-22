Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

