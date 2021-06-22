Northern Trust Corp Purchases 69,829 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $148,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.