Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of LKQ worth $144,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

