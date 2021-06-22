Northern Trust Corp Has $150.56 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $150,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.