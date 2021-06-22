Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $130,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.