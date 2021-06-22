Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,144 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $140,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $440.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $453.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

