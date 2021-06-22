North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 6,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $496.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

