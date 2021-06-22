North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$21.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,788. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

