Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $264.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

