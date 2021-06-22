Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of NDSN traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $219.17. 2,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,888. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

