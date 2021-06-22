Noku (NOKU) Price Down 36.9% Over Last Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Noku has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $4,855.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00595145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00077085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

