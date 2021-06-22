NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00595416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

