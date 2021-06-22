Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NTDOY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 41.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,774 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Nintendo by 41.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

