NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.77.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $130.08 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

