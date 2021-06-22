NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.05 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. 19,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,051. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

