Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $301,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,724,717 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,915. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

