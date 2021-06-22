Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

