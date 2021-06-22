New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,307 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.