New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.27 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,987,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBGS opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

