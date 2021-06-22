New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

