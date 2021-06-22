New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 35,484 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 162.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in StoneX Group by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

