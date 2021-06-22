New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RKT. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

