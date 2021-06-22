NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NRBO stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

