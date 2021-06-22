Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 361,350 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,477,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $466,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,086,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

