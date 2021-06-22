Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $381.04 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,742 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.90% of Aspen Technology worth $381,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,683,000 after acquiring an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $136.91. 3,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,376. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

