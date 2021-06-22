Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,575,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,491 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $319,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.63. 5,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,315. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

