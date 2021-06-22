Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 10,099 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $359,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $399.29. 63,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,115. The stock has a market cap of $376.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.57 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

