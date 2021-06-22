NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,347,000 after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 989,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -549.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

