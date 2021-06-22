NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.54

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 337867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

