NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. 7,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,438. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,680 shares of company stock worth $10,153,074 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.