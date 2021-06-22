My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $4.00 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $4.00 million and $604,619.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00154396 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.27 or 0.99996075 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,089,886 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

