Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

