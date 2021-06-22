Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $$54.43 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

