Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.83. 1,110,157 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.35. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

