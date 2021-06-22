Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

